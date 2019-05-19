Kirkcaldy incident: Youth (17) seriously injured, teenager charged

A teenager has been left with serious injuries following reports of an assault in Kirkcaldy.

The 17-year old was taken to Victoria Hospital a short distance away following an incident on Friday night.

Police Scotland said it happened late in the evening, around 10.20 pm, and confirmed a youth has been arrested.

A 16-year old youth has been arrested and charged, and is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.

There were widespread reports on social media of police activity in the Gallatown area on Friday evening.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said officers had attended to a report of a man having been assaulted on Overton Mains.

When they arrived, officers found a 17-year-old with serious injuries.

The spokesman added:: “A 16-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with this incident and is expected to appear at court on Monday.”