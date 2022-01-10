Sean MacGregor, of Dallas Drive, appeared before Sheriff McKay at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

MacGregor, 30, admitted on December 28, 2019 at his address in Dallas Drive he acted aggressively towards a woman, shouted and swore at her, tipped the bed she was sitting on causing her to fall to the ground, lashed out and kicked his legs and smashing the woman’s mobile phone.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He further admitted on the same date, in the same place, he smashed a living room door, threw a mirror to the ground causing it to smash, ripped the facing from a window, smashed a light fitting and a mobile phone.

He committed both offences in bail.

MacGregor also admitted breaching bail conditions on August 19, 2019 by not being in his home address when he was required to be.

His sentence was deferred for reports.

