Kirkcaldy man admits sending sexual image to 'child'
A Kirkcaldy man who admitted sending a sexual image to who he believed was a 13-year-old child, but was in fact an adult pretending to be a child, has had his sentence deferred until later this month.
Brian McGowan, of Gourlay Street, had his case call before Sheriff James Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
McGowan, 27, admitted between July 7 and July 13, 2019 at his home address, he attempted to cause a person, who he believed to be a child who had reached the age of 13 years but was under 16, namely a child called Charlie, but was in fact an adult female pretending to be said child, to look at a sexual image in that he sent her an image of himself naked by means of social media and attempted to cause the child to view a sexual image, contrary to the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.
Sentence was deferred until June 16.