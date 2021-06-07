Brian McGowan, of Gourlay Street, had his case call before Sheriff James Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

McGowan, 27, admitted between July 7 and July 13, 2019 at his home address, he attempted to cause a person, who he believed to be a child who had reached the age of 13 years but was under 16, namely a child called Charlie, but was in fact an adult female pretending to be said child, to look at a sexual image in that he sent her an image of himself naked by means of social media and attempted to cause the child to view a sexual image, contrary to the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Sentence was deferred until June 16.

