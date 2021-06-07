Kirkcaldy snooker hall closes for deep clean after link to positive COVID case
A snooker hall in Kirkcaldy has been forced to close its doors after being connected to a positive COVID test.
Styx Kirkcaldy aims to be re-open from Friday after a deep clean.
The Victoria Road pool and billiards hall - which had only just re-started after a prolonged closure during lockdown - announced on its Facebook page it had closed following a link to a positive case..
A statement said: “We have waited a long time to get open again - but we are now forced to close once again.
“We are following all of the government guidelines and we are in contact with Test and Protect.
“We apologise for any inconvenience this causes but we have to look after our staff and customer’ health.”
Work on a deep clean of the premises started today, and Styx aims to re-open from Friday, June 11.
Styx is still taking bookings for the big England v Scotland game on Friday June 18.