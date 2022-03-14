Kirkcaldy man admitted driving while over the drug-drive limit
A Kirkcaldy man who admitted driving a vehicle while over the drug-drive limit has been banned from driving for 12 months and fined £210.
Monday, 14th March 2022, 11:20 am
Ross McGuire, of Cleish Gardens, had his case call before Sheriff James Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
McGuire, 29, admitted on February 15, 2021 on the A921 between Burntisland and Kinghorn he drove a vehicle when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol – a cannabinoid molecule in cannabis – in his blood was 6.6 microgrammes, exceeding the two microgrammes limit.