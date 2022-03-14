The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Ross McGuire, of Cleish Gardens, had his case call before Sheriff James Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

McGuire, 29, admitted on February 15, 2021 on the A921 between Burntisland and Kinghorn he drove a vehicle when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol – a cannabinoid molecule in cannabis – in his blood was 6.6 microgrammes, exceeding the two microgrammes limit.

