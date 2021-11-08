Kirkcaldy man admitting stealing electrical items from town property and threatening police officers
A Kirkcaldy man who admitted stealing electrical items and toiletries from a town property and threatening police officers has been placed on a community payback order and ordered to attend counselling with addiction services.
Lee Ellis, of Links Street, appeared before Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Ellis, 51, admitted on September 4, 2021 at an address at Forth View, Kirkcaldy he stole electrical items and toiletries while on bail.
He further admitted on the same date at Kirkcaldy Police Station in St Brycedale Avenue in the town he acted aggressively towards two police constables in the execution of their duty by repeatedly shouting, swearing and repeatedly making threats of violence towards them while on bail.
The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court the value of the items stolen was £219 and they were recovered.
Sheriff McFarlane placed Ellis on a community payback order with supervision for 12 months and a requirement to attend counselling with addiction services.