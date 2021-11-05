She has joined the cast of Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty - the first festive show staged at the town’s Kings Live Lounge.

She joins legendary dame, Billy Mack, in the six week run which begins on December 1.

It promises to be the smallest panto staged in the Lang Toun - the stage only holds a cast of five - but one packed with all the traditional elements.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirsty Strachan is joining the cast of Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty

And with the Adam Smith Theatre closed for a major £3m refurbishment, it will be the only panto in town.

She comes to the show after playing Rose, in the stage adaptation of famous Scottish footballer Rose Reilly, which ran in a play which ran at the Oran Mor in Glasgow and Edinbuirgh’s Traverse Theatre.

Returning to panto in Kirkcaldy brings her back to where her career began.She said: “I did my very first pro panto aged nine with the Chuckle Brothers at the Adam Smith.

“I did four in a row at the venue, and then met my future husband,, when we appeared in Oliver.

“We also got married on the stage there!

“The Adam Smith was where I got my love for acting - and I’m looking forward to appearing at the Kings. It’s great the new generation of people are coming to the venue -let’s hope it goes form strength to strength.”

Kirsty’s CV includes stage and film - she appeared in Tinsel Town and New Town Killers to reference just two - and studied at Italia Conti, heading south to the famed school aged just 14.

She has toured abroad and to Broadway, but is happy to be back home where her family are settled.

The panto also features former Balwearie pupils , Sarah Brown Cooper and Robin MacKenzie, and will run for around 70 performances.

These include a relaxed show for people sensitive to noise – when the music and lights will be turned down and [people will be free to move around the venue as they wish – and, after Hogmanay, a number of shows for adults only.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.