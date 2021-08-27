Gordon Hunter, of Miller Street, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Hunter, 51, admitted on various occasions on June 19, 2021 at an address in Abbotsford Drive, Glenrothes he behaved in a threatening and abusive manner likely to cause fear and alarm in that he damaged televisions, struck garden lights with a pole causing them to break, shouted and swore.

He further admitted on the same date at Huntly Drive, Glenrothes he stated to police his name was David Thomson and gave officers a wrong date of birth with the intention of perverting the course of justice, committing both offences while on bail.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

At a previous hearing, the Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court the accused and the complainer had been in a relationship for two years but lived at separate addresses.

He said: “At around 9pm the night before they were both at the address when the complainer went to a neighbour’s house as they had had a disagreement. She went there to avoid further escalation.

"They carried on bickering by text. The complainer later received a text from the accused saying he was planning to trash the house. She noticed the televisions were damaged.”

The court was told that at 1.20am the complainer heard something being smashed in the back garden - Hunter had a wooden pole.

Police were called, saw the damaged televisions and the two solar lights smashed in the back garden. The estimated costs of the damage was put at £420.

The Fiscal Depute said a description of the accused was given to police who traced him to Huntly Drive in Glenrothes.

He provided a false name and date of birth to officers, and was taken to Kirkcaldy Police Station, cautioned and charged.

At the previous hearing Hunter’s defence lawyer said his client had replaced one of the televisions with a new one bought from Asda.

He said he could also pay money towards the cost of all the damage.

He said his client had struggled with alcohol misuse in the past.

Sheriff O’Mahony deferred sentence until October 7 for the preparation of a supplementary criminal justice social work report.

