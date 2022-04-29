Kirkcaldy man fined for struggling with police officers in a bid to avoid arrest at Fife hospital car park

Rickie Fraser, of Earn Road, appeared before Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Fraser, 36, admitted on June 19, 2021 in the car park at Victoria Hospital, Hayfield Road, Kirkcaldy he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm in that he shouted, swore and behaved in an aggressive manner.

He further admitted on the same date, in the same place, he resisted, obstructed and hindered two police constables in the execution of their duty by struggling with them in an attempt to avoid arrest.

The offences took place in a car park outside Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

He also admitted on the same date, in the same place, he had a controlled drug, namely cannabis, in his possession.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “Security guards working at 12.55am on the date libelled were alerted to the presence of a male at Victoria Hospital who was shouting and causing a disturbance.

"They traced Mr Fraser outside the hospital. He was shouting and swearing and was under the influence of alcohol, refusing to desist when he was asked to do so. He insisted that it was his right to be there and that he paid his taxes. The security guards approached him asking him to remove himself from the hospital grounds.”

She continued: “At 1.30am the accused was shouting and swearing and refusing to leave the area. He was told he was under arrest and he refused to be put in handcuffs. Police officers placed their hands on him and he attempted to free himself.”

She said he was eventually arrested by the officers and made no reply.

The Depute said officers searched the accused and found a cigarette packet which contained herbal material. A drug test was carried out which showed a positive result for cannabis and the value was around £6-7.

Fraser’s defence lawyer said the police officers had just been trying to keep the peace and that his client had had too much alcohol to drink and had been venting his frustrations. He added that his client apologises for his behaviour.