Alan Adsley was sentenced to 13 years when he appeared at the High Court in Inverness last week.

He was convicted of the horrific crimes, which occurred between 2016 and 2020, in August when he appeared at the High Court in Stirling.

Forty-year old Adsley is currently serving a five-year sentence for attempting to murder a doorman after he was refused entry into the former Kitty’s nightclub in the Lang Toun.

Alan Adsley was sentenced last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Constable Derek Connell, from the Divisional Rape Investigation Unit in Glenrothes.

Welcomed the sentence - and paid tribute to the women who spoke up.

He said: "It takes an enormous amount of courage for victims to speak out.

“I am extremely grateful to them for their faith in us and for having the confidence to talk about the abuse they suffered.

"Adsley subjected these women to horrific physical and sexual abuse.

"He is now behind bars, where he will no longer be a threat to women.”

Adsley spent 14 years in the army before returning to civvy street.

He had pleaded guilty to two charges of assault – one of them to the danger of life.

He denied all three charges of rape and two charges of sexual assault.

He was placed on the sex offenders’ list.

In 2020, Adsley was jailed after trying to murder a doorman when he was refused entry to Kitty’s.