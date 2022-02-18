Kirkcaldy man made threats of violence and offensive remarks towards police officers
A Kirkcaldy man who made threats of violence and offensive remarks towards police officers has had his sentence deferred until February 24.
Friday, 18th February 2022, 10:50 am
Peter McCrossan, of Orkney Place, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called before Sheriff Craig McSherry.
McCrossan, 28, admitted on March 21 and 22, 2021 at Dunearn Drive, Kirkcaldy Police Station and elsewhere he behaved in a threatening and abusive manner likely to cause fear and alarm in that he shouted, swore, made threats of violence and offensive remarks to police officers.
