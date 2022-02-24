Kirkcaldy man made threats of violence and offensive remarks towards police officers
A Kirkcaldy man who made threats of violence and offensive remarks towards police officers has been fined.
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 4:32 pm
Peter McCrossan, of Orkney Place, appeared before Sheriff John Morris QC at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
McCrossan, 28, admitted on March 21 and 22, 2021 at Dunearn Drive, Kirkcaldy Police Station and elsewhere he behaved in a threatening and abusive manner likely to cause fear and alarm in that he shouted, swore, made threats of violence and offensive remarks to police officers.
Sheriff Morris QC fined him £200.