Kirkcaldy man made threats of violence and offensive remarks towards police officers

Peter McCrossan, of Orkney Place, appeared before Sheriff John Morris QC at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

McCrossan, 28, admitted on March 21 and 22, 2021 at Dunearn Drive, Kirkcaldy Police Station and elsewhere he behaved in a threatening and abusive manner likely to cause fear and alarm in that he shouted, swore, made threats of violence and offensive remarks to police officers.

McCrossan shouted, swore, made threats of violence and offensive remarks to police officers at Kirkcaldy Police Station, Dunearn Drive and elsewhere.

Sheriff Morris QC fined him £200.

