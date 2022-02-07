Neil Proctor, of Earn Road, appeared before Sheriff Francis Gill at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Proctor, 43, previously admitted that on June 21, 2020 at an address in Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy he behaved in a threatening manner likely to cause fear and alarm in that he acted aggressively and made threats of violence while holding a garden fork.

At his last court appearance in October last year, the Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court witnesses had been alerted to the fact that someone was outside the property: “In the early hours of the morning, witnesses were woken up by a notification that there was somebody outside the property from the doorbell alarm system.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

"They went to see who was there and the accused was found in the garden hiding behind the shed. They asked him why he was there and he said he was looking for his dog.

"When he was told to leave the garden, he replied: “Try it and I will stick this fork in your neck”.”

Proctor was identified to police and when he was taken into custody, he became unwell and taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

Proctor’s defence lawyer said his client had attended a rehab facility and had benefited from it.

Sheriff Gill opted to defer sentence until April 7 to allow for the preparation of an updated report. Proctor’s bail was continued.

