Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: Man shouted, swore at police and threatened to bomb Fife taxi rank

Alistair Harvey, of Factory Road, Buckhaven, appeared before Sheriff Gill at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Harvey, 41, admitted on February 5, 2022 at Wellesley Road, Leven he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear and alarm as he shouted, swore, acted in an aggressive manner and made threats of violence.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “At around 3.00am on February 5 the accused decided to take a taxi to Leven High Street. The accused entered the Shorehead Pizza Parlour and became verbally abusive towards the people within.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

"Due to the commotion, the police were contacted.

"There were two witnesses at the scene and were driving off when they saw two males, one of them being the accused, and there was an altercation which was reported to the police.

"When police arrived the accused swore at the officers and said to them: “I won’t forget about you”.

“He was heard shouting in the taxi hub saying he would come back and bomb the place. He was also heard saying ‘you work for the Nazi Party.’ He was cautioned and charged.”

Harvey’s defence lawyer said his client was at the taxi rank in Leven and had consumed too much alcohol: “He was minding his own business when a taxi driver had a near miss with him. The taxi driver reacted and he reacted inappropriately to this.”

His defence lawyer said his client has had difficulties with his mental health and had suffered a brain injury a few years previously due to a serious assault.

He said that Harvey would be in a position to pay a financial penalty, adding: “He is now trying to get himself on the right track.”

Sheriff Gill told the accused: “You made remarks you should not have done and acted in a manner which is not acceptable. You should not have spoken to the police the way you did.”

He opted to defer sentence for three months for Harvey to be of good behaviour. He is due back in court on June 20.

