Kirkcaldy woman admitted breaching bail conditions
A Kirkcaldy woman who admitted breaching her bail conditions has had her sentence deferred until February 11.
Monday, 7th February 2022, 5:40 pm
Lisa Carcary, of Links Street, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called before Sheriff Gill.
Carcary, 31, admitted on January 7, 2022 at an address in Alexander Road, Glenrothes she failed to comply with bail conditions in that she contacted a man when she was prohibited from doing so.
Sheriff Gill deferred sentence until February 11 for the case to call with other matters.