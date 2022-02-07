Lisa Carcary, of Links Street, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called before Sheriff Gill.

Carcary, 31, admitted on January 7, 2022 at an address in Alexander Road, Glenrothes she failed to comply with bail conditions in that she contacted a man when she was prohibited from doing so.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Gill deferred sentence until February 11 for the case to call with other matters.

