Kirkcaldy woman admitted shouting, swearing and acting aggressively towards police
A Kirkcaldy woman who admitted shouting, swearing and acting aggressively towards police has had her sentence deferred until the summer.
Samantha Kellichan, of Seafield View, appeared before Sheriff Niven-Smith at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Kellichan, 32 admitted on June 24, 2021 at her home address she behaved in a threatening manner by repeatedly shouting, swearing and acting aggressively.
The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “At about 1.20am on June 24, 2021 the accused was in the address in an intoxicated state. Her phone was ringing within the bedroom and a short while later there was loud banging heard coming from the accused’s address.
"This awoke one of the neighbours who contacted police. Officers arrived at the accused’s address and she gave them access. The accused was intoxicated.”
The Depute said the accused started shouting and swearing at the officers within and she was arrested.
Kellichan’s defence lawyer said her client had ongoing issues with alcohol misuse.
Sentence was deferred until June 20.