Kirkcaldy woman admitted shouting, swearing and acting aggressively towards police

Samantha Kellichan, of Seafield View, appeared before Sheriff Niven-Smith at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Kellichan, 32 admitted on June 24, 2021 at her home address she behaved in a threatening manner by repeatedly shouting, swearing and acting aggressively.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “At about 1.20am on June 24, 2021 the accused was in the address in an intoxicated state. Her phone was ringing within the bedroom and a short while later there was loud banging heard coming from the accused’s address.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

"This awoke one of the neighbours who contacted police. Officers arrived at the accused’s address and she gave them access. The accused was intoxicated.”

The Depute said the accused started shouting and swearing at the officers within and she was arrested.

Kellichan’s defence lawyer said her client had ongoing issues with alcohol misuse.

Sentence was deferred until June 20.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.