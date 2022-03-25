Kirkcaldy Men's Shed looking for new members as new hub refurbishment continues

The charity, which tackles social-isolation and contributes to community development projects, used to operate from three sheds within the park’s Walled Garden.

However, due to being targeted multiple times from heartless thieves, the group tried in vain to find a more secure base in the town.

Members of Kirkcaldy Men's Shed from L-R, Janet Black, Glenda Smith, Blake Smith, Margaret Smith, Bill Dewar & Brian Wilson. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

When the coronavirus pandemic struck, the group was unable to meet at the sheds as maintaining social-distancing was impossible which meant that it needed to find a new home or face collapse.

After a four year battle to find a suitable building for the group, the Men’s Shed finally found its forever home in the former changing pavilion in the park in February this year.

Now, with repairs to the dilapidated building well under way, the group has invited people from Kirkcaldy and the surrounding area to a series of public meetings in its hub on Thursday, April 21, to see what the shed has to offer.

Margaret Smith, secretary of the group, said: “We will be holding a series of public meetings in the Ravenscraig pavilion for anyone who is interested in joining to come along to see what we offer.

"The meetings will start at 11:00am, 2:00pm and 6:00pm which will hopefully cater for any shift workers who want to come along.

"We will have an official screen presentation showing what the shed will offer members and also on display will be a selection of crafts made by members.”

Margaret said that the repairs to the building were coming along nicely and that the hub’s social room will be named after her late husband Sandy who campaigned tirelessly for the shed.

"The tea and coffee social room will be named the Sandy Smith Friendship Room,” she said. “And our other main rooms will be used for arts and crafts, woodworking, and metalworking when we get the relevant tools. Progress has been horrendiously slow, but we are getting there.

"Membership is inclusive, so men and women can join, and we’re wanting people to come along to share any interests or skills that they have with the group.”

