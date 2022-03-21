Man admitted repeatedly telephoning ex-partner from a Methil address and leaving offensive voicemail messages
A man who admitted repeatedly telephoning his former partner from a Methil address and leaving offensive voicemails has been given a community payback order with six months supervision.
By A Court Reporter
Monday, 21st March 2022, 3:53 pm
Mark Paterson, of Grampian Road, Aberdeen appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Paterson, 42, admitted between January 16, 2022 and January 21, 2022 at an address in Swan Court, Methil he breached a court order not to contact his ex-partner.
He further admitted repeatedly telephoning his ex-partner and leaving offensive voicemails.
Sheriff Gill also placed him on a two-year non-harassment order.