Man arrested and charged over Kirkcaldy street disturbance
A man has been arrested in connection with a disturbance in Kirkcaldy.
Sunday, 27th June 2021, 12:02 pm
Police responded to an incident in Cheviot Road in the early hours of this morning.
The road was blocked off and a 30-year-old man was charged.
He’s due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called around 12.20am on Sunday, June 27 to a report of a disturbance in the Cheviot Road area.
“A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.”