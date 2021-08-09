Robert Butcher, of Invertiel Bank, appeared before Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Butcher, 39, admitted on June 9 this year at Morrisons, Esplanade, Kirkcaldy he shouted, swore, acted in an aggressive manner, pushed another customer on his body, pulled items from a display and threw them to the ground and used derogatory language towards a security officer.

He also admitted kicking bags containing items which had been bought by another customer.

The offences took place at Morrisons on the Esplanade, Kirkcaldy.

Butcher further admitted on the same date and in the same place at Morrisons on the Esplanade, that he assaulted a man by striking him on the body whereby he fell to the ground to his injury.

Sheriff Gilchrist deferred sentence until September 16 to allow for the preparation of a psychological assessment.

