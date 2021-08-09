Man behaved in threatening manner in a Kirkcaldy street

A man who behaved in a threatening manner by shouting, swearing and repeatedly banging on a door in a Kirkcaldy street has had his sentence deferred until September 2.

By A Court Reporter
Monday, 9th August 2021, 12:26 pm

Jamie Ross, of Lomond Gardens, appeared before Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Ross, 30, admitted on June 27, 2021 at an address in Cheviot Road, Kirkcaldy he behaved in a threatening manner by shouting, swearing and repeatedly banging on a door.

Sheriff Gilchrist deferred sentence for a social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

