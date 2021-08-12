Man involved in supply of diazepam in a Fife street is jailed
A man who was concerned in the supply of the class c drug diazepam in a Fife street has been jailed for six months.
Jordan Painter, of Campsie Road, Dundee, appeared before Sheriff Richard MacFarlane at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Painter, 27, admitted on June 18, 2020 at Hawkslaw Road, Leven he was concerned in the supply of diazepam, a Class C drug, to another or others, contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.
The court heard the drugs were valued at £1000 and that £660 had also been found by police when officers stopped a car Painter had been travelling in.
Painter’s defence lawyer told the court his client had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity:
“He has distanced himself from the person he was with at the time of the offence so there is unlikely to be a repetition of this.”
Sheriff MacFarlane said: “It is the nature of the offence which concerns me and it is something that has to be deterred.”