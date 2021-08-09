David Hamilton, of West Bridge Mill, Kirkcaldy appeared before Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Hamilton, 48, admitted on July 5, 2019 he broke into the clubhouse at Kirkcaldy Rugby Club in Balwearie Road and stole a charity tub containing money along with a glass bottle containing a sum of money.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “The charity tin was full of an unknown amount of money and there was thought to be £70 in the glass bottle tied to optics behind the bar.

"At 9.15am a volunteer at the club became aware the premises had been broken into - there were signs of a disturbance.

Entry was gained by means of a smashed window on the premises and the charity tin was gone along with the bottle containing the funds. DNA evidence was found at the scene which was linked to the accused. He was spoken to by police but denied it.”

Hamilton’s defence lawyer said her client was currently living in homeless accommodation at West Bridge Mill in Kirkcaldy and was wanting to secure his own tenancy.

She said: “He was under the influence and can’t recall this incident which is now two years old. He takes responsibility for his actions. He has had difficulties with a drug addiction but has managed to become stable on methadone which he is still on at present. He could comply with a community-based disposal.”

His lawyer suggested unpaid work might be an alternative to prison but Sheriff Gilchrist said given Hamilton’s record, there would be no chance of him doing unpaid work.

Sheriff Gilchrist ruled out any community-based disposal for Hamilton and said the only way to deal with the case was to impose a custodial sentence.

He said: “He knows particularly well that he is going to jail and he will be given a jail term every time he breaks into houses until he stops doing it.”

Sheriff Gilchrist ordered Hamilton to serve 16 months in prison.

