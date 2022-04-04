Man tried to use stolen bank card at Glenrothes petrol station
A man who admitted taking a stolen bank card and attempting to use it at a Glenrothes petrol station has been placed on a restriction of liberty order for 80 days.
James Robertson, of Keith Drive, Glenrothes appeared before Sheriff Pino Di Emidio at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Robertson, 31, admitted on May 8, 2020 at Keith Drive, Glenrothes he reset a bank card, the same having been dishonestly appropriated by theft.
He further admitted on May 9 and May 11, 2020 at Shell Petrol Station, in Roxburgh Road, Glenrothes he presented a man’s Santander bank card and pretended that he was the owner of the card and attempted to obtain scratch cards and food items to the value of £17.50, trying to obtain the goods unsuccessfully by fraud.
Read More
He committed the offences while on bail.
Sheriff Di Emidio sentenced him to a restriction of liberty order for 80 days, requiring him to remain in his home address from 8.00pm to 8.00am.