James Robertson, of Keith Drive, Glenrothes appeared before Sheriff Pino Di Emidio at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Robertson, 31, admitted on May 8, 2020 at Keith Drive, Glenrothes he reset a bank card, the same having been dishonestly appropriated by theft.

He further admitted on May 9 and May 11, 2020 at Shell Petrol Station, in Roxburgh Road, Glenrothes he presented a man’s Santander bank card and pretended that he was the owner of the card and attempted to obtain scratch cards and food items to the value of £17.50, trying to obtain the goods unsuccessfully by fraud.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He committed the offences while on bail.

Sheriff Di Emidio sentenced him to a restriction of liberty order for 80 days, requiring him to remain in his home address from 8.00pm to 8.00am.

