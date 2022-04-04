Members of the society had been due to present the popular operetta, The Yeoman of the Guard, at the Old Kirk in Kirk Wynd this week from Thursday, April 7 to Saturday, April 9.

But due to cast members contracting the virus, it has had no choice but to postpone the show.

The performances will now take place in September.

A spokeswoman for the society said: “We are extremely disappointed to tell all followers and supporters that the performances of The Yeomen of the Guard which should be happening this week from April 7-9, has had to be postponed because of a Covid outbreak amongst the cast.

“We have managed to secure new dates for this in September - Thursday 15th – Saturday 17th in the Old Kirk, and details will follow in due course.

"For people who have purchased tickets, your tickets will carry over to be used in September, or if you prefer, please contact Lia on 07870 901606 or email: [email protected] for a refund.

“If you purchased from cast members please contact the relevant cast member for information.

"Although we cannot present this until September, we shall be having our annual concert in the Old Kirk on Friday, June 10. It is a lovely mix of songs from musicals and well known shows, and we hope that you will also mark this in your calendars.

“Details for tickets will follow in due course.”

