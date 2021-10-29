Joseph Stevens, High Street, Methil appeared before Sheriff Maryam Labaki at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Stevens, 49 admitted that on August 11, 2020 at Wellesley Road, Methil he did without reasonable excuse or lawful authority have an offensive weapon, namely a metal socket head within a sock. He committed the offence while on bail.

Sheriff Labaki placed him on a restriction of liberty order for six months.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

