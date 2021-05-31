Mick Green child sex offence charges: Conservative party suspends Fife councillor

Police have charged Mick Green.

Mick Green, a Glenrothes North, Leslie and Markinch representative since 2017, was arrested and charged last week in connection with two separate incidents within the Kingdom.

Green has been suspended by the Conservative party following his arrest, but remains a Fife councillor at this time.

References to him have also been removed from the website of the local Conservative Party association.

Under the Local Government Scotland Act, individuals who receive a prison sentence of upwards of three months are disqualified, even if that sentence is suspended.

A Conservative Party spokesman today confirmed the suspension of Councillor Green.

He said: “Councillor Mick Green was suspended when we became aware of a police investigation that resulted in charges being made."

Morag Ferguson, Fife Council’s head of legal and democratic services, said: “We are aware of an ongoing Police Scotland investigation involving a Fife councillor.

“As this is a live case we cannot comment further on the individual circumstances.”

Police say the allegations date back to 2006 and 2011. Green will appear in court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 70-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two separate incidents of non-recent sexual offences against children that took place in 2006 and 2011 in the Glenrothes and Leslie areas.

“He has been released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date.