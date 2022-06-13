Police appeal after flasher reported in Kirkcaldy

Police are investigating a report of a flasher in Kirkcaldy.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 13th June 2022, 5:16 pm
Police are investigating the incident
The indecent sexual exposure happened in the town’s Valley Gardens on Tuesday, June 7, around 9:15pm.

Officers leading the case have appealed to the public to come forward with any information.

They have conducted door to door inquiries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Inquiries are ongoing and police are appealing for anyone who was in the area either on foot or in a vehicle and with relevant information or dashcam footage, or CCTV footage, to come forward.

Contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3798 of Tuesday June 7.