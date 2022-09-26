Police appeal after late night hit and run in Kirkcaldy
Police have launched an appeal following a late night hit and run incident in Kirkcaldy.
It comes after a pedestrian was struck by a car on Whyte Melville Road
The 36-year old was taken to Victoria Hospital in the town for treatment following the incident which happened around 11:50pm.
Police Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw of the Road Policing Unit said : “I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.
Most Popular
“We are keen to trace to trace the driver of a black coloured motor car and a silver coloured taxi that were travelling on Whyte Melville Road, Kirkcaldy at the time of the incident.”
He appealed for anyone who can help to come forward.
Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4369 of September 24.