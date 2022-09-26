Police appeal after late night hit and run in Kirkcaldy

It comes after a pedestrian was struck by a car on Whyte Melville Road

The 36-year old was taken to Victoria Hospital in the town for treatment following the incident which happened around 11:50pm.

Police Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw of the Road Policing Unit said : “I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

The scene of the hit and run

“We are keen to trace to trace the driver of a black coloured motor car and a silver coloured taxi that were travelling on Whyte Melville Road, Kirkcaldy at the time of the incident.”

He appealed for anyone who can help to come forward.