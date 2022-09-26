Parking charges change as Kirkcaldy multi-storey closes at end of pilot project

Around 10,000 visits were made to the Thistle Street facility, but the six-month pilot project will end on Sunday (October 2).

And the doors to the multi-storey - dubbed one of the Esplanade’s two Ugly Sisters - will close as councillors study the findings of the initiative.

The pilot was funded to the tune of £11,000 by Kirkcaldy area committee as part of a package of investments to ensure the town centre remained resilient after lockdown.

Thistle Street multi-storey car park, Kirkcaldy

The £2 charge was designed to be as inexpensive as possible for people parking to shop or meet in the High Street.

Councillor Ian Cameron, committee convener, said: “The £2-all day parking trial at the Thistle multi-storey was part of a package of investment to ensure the town centre remains resilient and vibrant and appeals to people as a place to shop and visit.

“Early indications show that just over 10,000 visits were made to the car park during the offer, including being a popular choice for parking during the Links Market.

“A full analysis will now take place before any future decisions are made.”

As the trial comes to an end this weekend, there will also be changes to the charges for the additional parking that was created on the Esplanade service road as part of the £1.5m Kirkcaldy waterfront regeneration project.

From Monday (October 3), charges for visitors parking here will be: 60p for up to 30 minutes; £1.10 for 30-60 minutes; £2.20 for one to two hours.

Added Cllr Cameron: “These parking charges and time limits help generate a turnover of spaces to ensure that visitors have a chance to park in this prime location, being able to access both the High Street and the waterfront."

All other town centre car parks remain open as usual.

The long-term future of the multi-storeys – which include the unloved and under-used Esplanade facility - have yet to be decided by councillors.