A cannabis cultivation with a street value of £1m was discovered after fire devastated a building on Cowdenbeath’s High Street last month.

It was discovered after the blaze on Tuesday, September 27.

Detective Inspector Kieran Marsh, of West Fife CID, said: “Thankfully, no-one was injured as a result of the fire.

Pic: TSPL

“Officers continue to carry out extensive enquiries into both the fire and the cannabis cultivation discovered within the property.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have any information about this incident to come forward. I am also particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen people in and around the affected properties in the weeks leading up to the incident.

Call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0753 of 27 September, 2022.

