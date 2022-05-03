Police hunt man who flashed at children near Kirkcaldy community centre

The incident happened near Linton Lane around 8:15om on Friday.

Parents said the man may have been wearing a ‘Scream’ mask.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a man having exposed himself near children at an area near Linton Lane in Kirkcaldy around.

Police are investigating reports

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify the man and additional patrols have been carried out in the area.”

Parents said children were playing in the area behind the centre which forms part of Rabbit Braes.

One reported to Fife Jammers Facebook page: “They were followed by a male in a scream mask when coming home who flashed them.

“They did the right thing and got away safe but I would hate if this weirdo actually managed to get a hold of someone.