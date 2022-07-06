Police probe several house break-ins in Fife town

Police are investigating several break-ins to houses in Burntisland.

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 10:09 am
Residents said there were four homes in the Craigkennockie Terrace area hit by thieves within the past fortnight.

Police confirmed officers were investigating.

A spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing following housebreakings in the Craigkennockie Terrace area of Burntisland between Wednesday, June 15 and Friday, July 1.

Police are investigating the break-ins

“We urge residents in the area to be security minded and anyone who sees suspicious activity should call police on 101.

Information about keeping your home safe can be found on our website: https://www.scotland.police.uk/advice-and-information/your-home