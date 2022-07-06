Police probe several house break-ins in Fife town

Residents said there were four homes in the Craigkennockie Terrace area hit by thieves within the past fortnight.

Police confirmed officers were investigating.

A spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing following housebreakings in the Craigkennockie Terrace area of Burntisland between Wednesday, June 15 and Friday, July 1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating the break-ins

“We urge residents in the area to be security minded and anyone who sees suspicious activity should call police on 101.