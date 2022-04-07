Police probing Fife robbery release CCTV of two men who could have information
Police have released CCTV images of two men who may hold information to a robbery in Fife.
The incident happened around 2.20am on Tuesday, October, 12, 2021 at Kirkgate in Dunfermline.
Police Scotland believe the duo may hold information which might assist in their investigation.
The first man is described as being in his late twenties, with a darker complexion, longer black hair and slim build.
The second man is in his early 20s, white, with a local accent, short black hair, with heavy eyebrows, and wearing a red jacket.
Detective Constable Heather Cooper, from Dunfermline CID, said: “I would urge the males, or anyone who has information relating to these males depicted in these images, to make contact with the police.”
Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 0356 of October 12 2021, or they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.