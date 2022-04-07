Police probing Fife robbery release CCTV of two men who could have information

The incident happened around 2.20am on Tuesday, October, 12, 2021 at Kirkgate in Dunfermline.

Police Scotland believe the duo may hold information which might assist in their investigation.

The first man is described as being in his late twenties, with a darker complexion, longer black hair and slim build.

Police have released images of the two men

The second man is in his early 20s, white, with a local accent, short black hair, with heavy eyebrows, and wearing a red jacket.

Detective Constable Heather Cooper, from Dunfermline CID, said: “I would urge the males, or anyone who has information relating to these males depicted in these images, to make contact with the police.”