Police relaunch operation to tackle anti-social behaviour in Fife town

Improving Levenmouth Together is up and running for a fourth year.

Two police officers, funded by Fife Council and Police Scotland, will be dedicated to tackling anti-social behaviour.

They will be responsible for the prevention of anti-social behaviour, tackling offenders, and also looking to divert offenders from committing crime in the future.

Stock pic: TSPL

Improving Levenmouth Together, which is set to run until October, has been in place since 2019 and has led to a 70% reduction in calls to Police Scotland relating to anti-social behaviour in Levenmouth.

Between April and October 2021, the dedicated enforcement team seized 36 vehicles, including motorbikes, cars and quads; charged 311 people in connection with anti-social behaviour and road traffic offences; executed five drug search warrants and recovered four stolen vehicles.

Inspector Paul Gillespie said: “The key objective this year is to continue with tackling offenders responsible for committing anti-social behaviour in our communities, implement key prevention tactics, and also ensure we provide alternative options in our communities for our young people to engage and thrive.

“We will be introducing a CCTV system across our local hotspots over the coming months, which will ensure people feel safe in their communities.

“We are working to provide improved provisions, complementing existing services, in terms of employability, mental health, drug and alcohol addiction.

“We are also working with a variety of partners, to work with young people in our communities, introducing programmes and activities, which will allow them to partake in meaningful activity and gain valuable life skills and qualifications.”

