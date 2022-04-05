Fife artist David Mach launches new community hub in his home town

He cut the ribbon to formally launch the Together Levenmouth hub on Saturday.

The famous sculptor - best known for his large scale sculptures including “Big Heids” on the M8 between Edinburgh and Glasgow - was born in Taylor Street in Methil.

He said: “This is a very positive thing for the area, it’s very family oriented.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Mach and Sue Oak at the official launch

“They used to call this place the Riviera of Scotland, I think we should call it that again.“

The hub features two escape rooms, two crazy golf courses, a café, gift shop and party room available for .

It was born as a need to re-imagine the High Street, aiming to increase visitor numbers to Levenmouth as a whole and more specifically to the town centre.

Fun in the family room at the hub

It was made possible by local and national government funding, with profits going back into the charity for community projects.

The hub has also created 10 new jobs with most of the hub staff living in Levenmouth.

Opening day crowds were treated to bagpipe music by youngster Kai from Buckhaven, and free face painting by Danielle Scobie.

The opening of the new Levenmouth hub

The opening followed a week long soft opening where local community groups, councillors, staff and the board of Brag Enterprises were invited to try out the facilities to iron out any difficulties.

Sue Oak, project manager, said: “I am speechless, and excited to welcome everyone and I think everyone is going to have a lot of fun here.

Graham Cape, hub manager, added: “I’m very happy and really looking forward to everything that’s going on here.”

Together Levenmouth also hosts a monthly Leven Artisan Market, with the next being held on Saturday.

It has teamed up with the Scottish Subaru Owners Club to bring the Easter Sunday event Cars, Chocolate 4kids at Cotlands park Kennoway. The event is free to attend with a small market, kids rides, a car show and Easter egg hunt.

Further information on the upcoming events and booking for the escape rooms and crazy golf are available from the website www.togetherlevenmouth.co.uk

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.