Fife am-dram group secures ownership of hall it first performed in over 100 years ago

Leslie Amateur Dramatic Club (LADC) now has control of the former Leslie Town Hall - and has plans to refurbish the building and turn it into a creative hub for local groups.

The club made an offer for the building after Fife Council declared it surplus to requirement.

With the backing of members, Mark White, chairman, made a bid to take it over, and that has now been accepted.

Leslie Town Hall

Mr White is now the director of the newly formed Leslie Town Hall Ltd.

He said: “We plan to refurbish the Town Hall for rehearsal, performance and community use.

A number of local amateur musical companies, both adult and youth, are struggling to find rehearsal space and we look forward to accommodating them.

Leslie Town Hall -circa 1890s

As we will be installing full theatre lighting and sound systems, we are examining the options for providing training for young people.”

The move comes after the am-dram group - which first performed at the hall in 1905 - outgrew its premises off the town’s High Street, and it looking forward to the bigger rehearsal space as well as its own performance venue which will enable the club to open a youth section.

The Scottish Community Drama Association and Royal Scottish Country Dance Society have both indicated that it would like to use the Town Hall for festivals and events.

The club is looking for local volunteers to join the steering group from which will evolve the management structure of the hall.

Added Mr White: “We look forward to working with local groups and businesses to develop a sustainable centre at the cultural heart of Leslie.

“The welcome return of Leslie Gala this year and the 150th anniversary of the original opening of Leslie Town Hall mean that we will be working as rapidly as possible to bring the first phase of this project to fruition.

The first foundation stone was laid at the Town Hall on April 4, 1872 and it opened on October 23, 1872.

To get involved visit www.leslietownhall.com

