Fife churches study radical plan on cutting ministers numbers and closing buildings

Fife Presbytery has been tasked with cutting staff numbers from 55.5 to 44.5 ministers and mission workers.

It comes on the back of the pandemic, a challenging financial picture, and a projected shortage of ministers.

And decisions taken at last year’s General Assembly mean the church cannot maintain the current number of ministers and buildings.

The Presbytery has sent a draft mission plan to local church members to look at how limited resources can be allocated over the next five years.

The region has nearly 140 church buildings within its boundaries and the blueprint asks some congregations to consider closing buildings which are not needed to support the Church’s mission at some stage within the next five years.

Congregations have until May 6 to have their say.

Neil Campbell, mission director for Fife Presbytery said: “It’s vital in these challenging times that the church continues to have a presence in our communities and offers much needed resources.

“With the emphasis on mission, our focus is increasingly on congregations building on the good work that’s been achieved over the years.”

The draft plan calls for congregations to be sustainable both in their paid ministries as well as in the buildings they maintain.

It prioritises allocating resources to enable mission and outreach and to support congregations with the greatest potential where there is evidence of growth, sustainability and innovation.

Congregations are being encouraged to be creative, innovative and collaborative in their communities.

Mr Campbell said: “We have a fantastic heritage of churches across Fife, but communities have changed and populations have shifted. Needs have changed, and we have to change with them.

“Going forward into the future, it is hoped that congregations will work together, sharing resources and opportunities, encouraging co-operation and team working.”

David Coulter, Fife Presbytery Clerk, said: “This is an opportunity to refocus our efforts and prepare for ministry in the years ahead and some of these changes have been needed for some time.”

A new plan must be agreed by Fife Presbytery, and the national church by December 31.

