Officers executed search warrants in the Methil and Kennoway areas, which led to the arrest of two men from the Birmingham area.

They appeared in court in Kirkcaldy last week.

A Taser was also recovered during the search.

Police drugs raid

The week-long activity saw police across Scotland tackle ‘County Line’ drug dealers - criminals from larger cities who expand their operations into smaller towns.

They may also take over a vulnerable person’s house, or cuckooing.

Pat Campbell, Police Scotland’s Assistant Chief, said: “County Lines gangs are not welcome in Scotland.

“They groom and exploit the most vulnerable people in our communities including children and young people. People are intimidated, coerced, threatened and force into storing or selling drugs.”

Officers in Scotland saw engagement with 29 vulnerable people and 64 addresses, believed to be used for the purposes of cuckooing, visited.

In total, 20 people were arrested and controlled drugs - heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of £40,000 - were seized. Over £20,000 in cash was recovered.

Assistant Chief Constable Campbell added: "Our officers remain absolutely committed to working with our partners to reduce the exploitation of vulnerable people and safeguard individuals who may be at risk, and pursue offenders.

"Together we will provide support to those targeted by unscrupulous criminals, to reduce ongoing risk and enable recovery; and we will continue to make Scotland a hostile environment to those who seek to engage in criminal activity.”

