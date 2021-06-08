Rise in sexual crime detection rates in Fife as police ramp up activity

Police in Fife have carried out targeted activity to tackle sexual crime.

In February, specialist officers from the region’s Public Protection Unit launched a period of intense investigations to identify those involved in sexual offending.

Offences range from those which took place during 2021, to historic incidents spanning a number of years which had previously gone unreported.

A number of the enquiries focussed on domestic and sexual violence against multiple victims, who officers has since managed to trace and support. As a result, suspects responsible for more than 100 serious sexual offences have been identified and are in the process of being either arrested or charged.

The latest performance figures for sexual crimes in Fife - covering March 31 last year to April 2020 - show an annual increase in detections from 710 to 806 - a rise of 9.1 percentage points to a detection rate of 69.3 percent.

Detective Chief Inspector Scott Davidson, from Fife’s PPU, said: “It has been a long-held priority for Fife Division to tackle sexual crime and protect vulnerable people from harm.

“Because we have been able to dedicate various specialist resources to existing sexual offence investigations, a significant number of offenders have now been apprehended and charged and are in the process of being progressed through the courts.

“This work will continue and I hope it sends a clear message to sexual crime perpetrators that we will use all resources at our disposal to bring you to justice.

“I also hope that victims are also encouraged by the success of this initiative and come forward to report any abuse they have experienced, so we can investigate.

“If you would like to report a crime of this nature then please contact us via 101 or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

