St Andrews: Police probe homophobic attack on 15-year old boy
Police are treating an assault on a teenage boy in St Andrews as a hate crime.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 5:46 pm
It said the victim was subjected to homophobic abuse during the attack last Wednesday.
Police Scotland confirmed officers were investigating.
It said: “Around 5:00pm on Wednesday, police were called to a report that a 15-year-old boy had been assaulted and subjected to homophobic abuse in City Road, St Andrews, earlier that afternoon.
“The youth did not require medical treatment.
“Officers are treating the incident as a hate crime and enquiries are continuing.”