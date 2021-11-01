It said the victim was subjected to homophobic abuse during the attack last Wednesday.

Police Scotland confirmed officers were investigating.

Police are investigating the attack

It said: “Around 5:00pm on Wednesday, police were called to a report that a 15-year-old boy had been assaulted and subjected to homophobic abuse in City Road, St Andrews, earlier that afternoon.

“The youth did not require medical treatment.

“Officers are treating the incident as a hate crime and enquiries are continuing.”

