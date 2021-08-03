Stark's Park incident: Police appeal issued following reports of ‘men with weapons’ outside Raith Rovers ground

In a statement this morning Police Scotland said officers attended Links Street in the town around 7pm after being called to a report of a disturbance involving two men with weapons.

Photos from the scene showed several police cars and officers laden with firearms, protective vests and helmets in Links Street, close to Stark's Park.

However, in an update given this morning, Police Scotland has said there were no signs of a disturbance or reports of anyone hurt.

Armed police outside Starks Park, Kirkaldy, on Monday evening. (Credit: Fife Jammers)

But it added enquiries are continuing to determine what exactly happened and is urging people with information to get in touch.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.10pm on Monday, 2 August, police were called to a report of a disturbance involving two men with weapons in Links Street, Kirkcaldy.

“Officers attended and there were no signs of a disturbance or reports of anyone injured.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 3031 of Monday, 2 August, 2021.

“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

