Unpaid work for Fife man who admitted having cocaine with intent to supply
A Fife man who admitted having cocaine with intent to supply to get himself out of financial hardship has been sentenced to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work.
Brandon Waterson, of Kildownie Crescent, Ballingry, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Waterson, 21, admitted on March 13, 2021 at Harriet Street, Kirkcaldy he had cocaine in his possession with intent to supply it to another or others.
The Procurator Fiscal Depute said: “On March 13, 2021 the accused was stopped by police as he was driving at speed.
"Due to the appearance of the accused, who was visibly shaking, police searched the vehicle and they found cocaine with a value of £2440.”
Waterson’s defence lawyer said at the time of the offence, his client was struggling financially and that he deeply regretted his behaviour.
Sheriff Hall told Waterson: “This is a serious matter. What possessed you to buy cocaine with your own money when you had financial difficulties, I just don’t understand.
“Madness doesn’t describe it.”