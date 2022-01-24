Vandals target Fife school’s astroturf pitch

Levenmouth Academy’s astroturf pitch had to be closed to the public earlier this month when damage was discovered on the morning of Sunday, January 16.

Emergency repairs were carried out and disruption was kept to a minimum, but the incident has alarmed staff and prompted concerns about people misusing the site.

All planned activity on the Sunday in question had to be cancelled after a section of the astroturf pitch was cut out, while there has also been damage to fencing and gates in recent months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pitch at Levenmouth Academy was targeted by vandals

While the pitch was open and usable the following day once repairs had been carried out, staff are said to be worried that any further instances of vandalism could put the pitch out of action for far longer.

Ronnie Ross, rector at Levenmouth Academy, condemned those responsible and highlighted the fact that, aside from the obvious cost implications, the school uses the pitch for physical education.

He said: "The majority of young people and adults are respectful of the building and facilities and the actions of a few make it harder to deliver the school curriculum, extra-curricular activities, the capacity of community use to deliver a high quality service to those in the community who want to make good use of the facilities, and not least the significant impact on the learning experiences of the young people at Levenmouth Academy.

"This sort of damage prevents Levenmouth Academy from promoting activities that improve the health and wellbeing of young people and community use customers at a time when physical activity is so important in helping with mental health and wellbeing."

A spokesperson for Community Use Fife said it was “disappointed and sorry” for guests who saw bookings cancelled or postponed and slammed what it called “uninvited guests who quite clearly don’t want to play ball”.

The school opened its doors to pupils and staff in August 2016 and was given an official opening by Deputy First Minister John Swinney in March 2017.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.