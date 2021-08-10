Witness appeal after girl, 15, pushed to ground and sexually assaulted in Fife park

The teenager was attacked as she walked along Leuchatsbeath Drive, Cowdenbeath, next to the public park at around 8.45pm on Thursday, July 8.

Police said she was pushed to the ground near some bushes and attacked but managed to get free and run off.

Detectives in the town are now appealing to members of the public who were in this area at the time to contact them with information.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teenager was attacked as she walked along Leuchatsbeath Drive next to the public park. Pic: Google

The suspect is described as between 30 and 40-years-old, of heavy build, around 5ft 6ins and possibly of Asian appearance. He was wearing dark coloured jogging bottoms and a dark coloured short-sleeved t-shirt. He was also wearing a face covering.

Detective Inspector Kelly McEwan, said: “Fortunately this girl was not seriously injured but she has been left extremely upset by what has happened and our enquiries to find the person responsible are ongoing.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in this part of the park that evening, both before and after the time it happened. If you were walking your dog, jogging or driving nearby, please think back and let us know if you can help with our enquiries.

“Anyone who can assist with our investigation is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4166 of Wednesday, 4 August, 2021, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.