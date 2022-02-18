Holly Fitzwater, of Forres Drive, Glenrothes appeared before Sheriff McSherry.

Fitzwater, 32, admitted in June 2020 at Brae Court, Glenrothes she had a class c drug, Etizolam, in her possession.

She also admitted on various dates between January and September 2019 she stole items including toys, household items, and alcohol from stores in Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The court heard the oldest offences were committed as a result of Fitzwater’s drug use. Her defence lawyer said she has been taking steps to address her difficulties.

He said his client has moved to Perth and is looking to make a fresh start. He said she would benefit from supervision.

Sheriff McSherry placed Fitzwater on a community payback order with supervision for 24 months with a requirement to engage with addiction services and deferred sentence on the drug possession charge until April 14.

