Linda Taylor, of Wemysshaven Gardens, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Taylor, 49, admitted on October 7, 2021 at an address in William Street, East Wemyss, she wilfully set fire to a sofa situated within the garden and the fire took effect and the sofa was damaged.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute said: “This occurred at 8.00pm when the witness was in her kitchen which overlooks the property. She saw the accused enter the front garden at the property and approach the sofa which was in front of the living room window. She had something unidentifiable in her hand and it appeared to light up and the accused shoved it underneath the cushions of the sofa, with the cushions on top of the unidentifiable item. The sofa caught on fire and the witness ran out into the street, contacting the people who stay at the property.

"They came out with buckets of water and managed to extinguish the fire. By the time the fire brigade attended the fire was out.”

Taylor’s defence lawyer said a social work report had recommended the accused carry out unpaid work.

Sheriff McFarlane told Taylor: “I am not sure what caused you to fall out with this friend, but it is unfortunate you reacted in this way. This is your first time before the court and it is a spectacular fall from grace.”

She sentenced her to 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed in 12 months.

