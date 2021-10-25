Theresa Dodds, of Kingfisher Place, Dundee, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Dodds, 42, admitted on June 11, 2021 at an address in Somerville Street, Burntisland she damaged property belonging to another by damaging an internal door, breaking ornaments and damaging a chest of drawers.

She further admitted breaching bail conditions on two occasions on July 17 and August 27, 2021 by entering an address in Somerville Street, Burntisland when she was prohibited from doing so under the terms of the order.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court the accused and the complainer had been in a relationship for a year: “On the day in question an argument occurred which was overheard by the neighbours. The accused left but returned to the property. The complainer had also left and when he returned, the property was not as he had left it.

"He saw the accused had put a hole in the living room door, broken ornaments and a chest of drawers. After she was removed from the property due to her level of intoxicaton, she was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for medical attention.”

Dodds’ defence lawyer told the court his client had caused the damage when she was drunk and that she had breached bail conditions twice. He said she has a drink problem which has had an impact on her partner and family. He said she had received treatment and had been doing better. She was fined a total of £320 for damaging the property and breaching bail.

