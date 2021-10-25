K107fm has been recognised at the prestigious awards, with the Kirkcaldy-based station receiving two nominations at this year’s event, winning an accolade for the second year running.

Craig Mitchell made it into the top five in the country with a nomination in the ‘Newcomer of the Year’ category.

The station's 'Saturday Sports Show' was also nominated and went on to win the Bronze award for Sports Show of The Year.

The station's ‘Saturday Sports Show’ was also nominated, going on to win the Bronze award for Sports Show of The Year, this award was presented to the show's host, Graeme Kilgour alongside regular contributors Stuart Kirk and Angus Shepherd.

The accolade was presented to the show’s host, Graeme Kilgour, alongside regular contributors Stuart Kirk and Angus Shepherd. The awards ceremony was held in Coventry Transport Museum as part of the UK City of Culture celebrations.

Graeme said: “Just getting nominated for the award was nice and something we hadn’t expected. But when we got down to the ceremony and realised the scale and then to actually get an award was incredible.

"We started the show exactly a year ago to the weekend of the awards ceremony so it was great to be recognised for the work that we have all put in to get the show up and running.

"The help and support at the station has been great and the willingness from all the guests and sports clubs we have had on demonstrates how valuable the sports community in Kirkcaldy is.”

Martin Steers, chair of the awards, said: “As ever, the judges tell me how impressed they are with the output of our sector, and how year on year, it steps up a level.

“It’s the second year of awards within a pandemic, but organisations like K107fm have proven their value at the heart of their local areas.

“The recognition for the K107fm Saturday Sports Show is well deserved, and we hope it recognises their success, and encourages others to to engage, represent and support their communities.”

John Murray, K107fm chairperson, was please to see the station being recognised: “We are delighted on the recognition of these national radio awards.

"Congratulations to our nominees and the award winning Sports show in their first year of broadcasting.”

