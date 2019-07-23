Developer buys site of Kirkcaldy’s old power station

The site of a former historical Kirkcaldy landmark could soon be given a new lease of life.

A large area of land on the town’s Victoria Road, which previously housed a power station providing electricity for the town’s tram network which ran until 1932, has been sold to a Lancashire-based developer.

The old power station and tram base on Victoria Road in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

And it is hoped that the sale could help kick-start the regeneration of what has become a major eyesore over the past few decades.

Diana Josephs, managing director of Manchester-based United Investment Company Ltd, sold the land to Rawdon Property Group last week. She said: “It has taken a long time and effort to get to this stage, but, finally, things are looking up for this site and the whole of the Victoria Road area.

“I hope that Rawdon will be able to develop the site into something which will benefit Kirkcaldy and its residents.”

Her company had planning permission to demolish the dilapidated plant and build a nursing home and supermarket on the site back in 2014.

However the consent came with a list of conditions which, she argued, made it too expensive to carry out – something which was borne out when, despite the building being put up for sale with a £1 price tag in July 2016, it failed to sell.

The state of the building continued to deteriorate, with youngsters breaking in and setting fires, despite extensive security measures. The building was demolished.

Rawdon – the company behind the sale of land from the former bus garage paint shop on the Esplanade to Lidl for a new supermarket opposite Morrisons – will consider its the options available for the site.

A spokesman said: “It is a bit premature to be putting forward any ideas at the present time, but we will be happy to give updates as things progress.”

And Mrs Josephs, whose company will retain its Kirkcaldy links through Stocks discount carpet shop on Links Street, added: “I am grateful to the councillors and everyone who helped this to happen and I look forward to seeing how it will be used to bring benefits to people in the town.”

She also moved to dispel rumours that Stocks, which last year celebrated 50 years in the town, was to close.

“We have carried out repairs to the walls which were damaged, and we hope to be in the town for another 50 years at least!

“This is the site of the original Robert Stocks linen factory from 1805, which at one time employed over 400 people from the town and surrounding area.

“We have served three generations of customers and hope to continue to do so for even more.”